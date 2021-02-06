wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Celebrates Black History Month With NBCUniversal, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Indie Show Clips for Network

February 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared in a new video celebrating Black History Month from NBCUNiversal. You can view that clip in the player below:

– The FOX Network released a SmackDown in 3 Minutes recap:

As previously noted, EVOLVE 146, The Best of PROGRESS: Meiko Satomura, and ICW Fight Club 158 debuted on the WWE Network today. You can check out some new clips for those events here:



