WWE News: Xavier Woods Celebrates Black History Month With NBCUniversal, SmackDown in 3 Minutes, Indie Show Clips for Network

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared in a new video celebrating Black History Month from NBCUNiversal. You can view that clip in the player below:

– The FOX Network released a SmackDown in 3 Minutes recap:

– As previously noted, EVOLVE 146, The Best of PROGRESS: Meiko Satomura, and ICW Fight Club 158 debuted on the WWE Network today. You can check out some new clips for those events here:





