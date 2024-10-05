– Xavier Woods showcased the WWE pop-up shop in Atlanta at CNN Center for WWE Bad Blood. He wrote earlier today, “Going to #BadBlood today in atl? Go early and hit the @wwe pop up shop in the CNN Center!”

– Injured WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair sat down with the Forever Young podcast this week:

In this exclusive interview, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair sits down with renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeons Dr. Layke and Dr. Danielpour to discuss her incredible journey both inside and outside the ring. Charlotte opens up about her family life, her rigorous training regimen, and the diet and skincare routine that keep her looking fierce. We also dive into the glamorous side of wrestling, the challenges she faced after being sidelined by a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and what motivates her to return stronger than ever. Plus, learn about her passion for giving back, including her support for Smile Train, the organization dedicated to helping children with cleft lip and palate. Join us for an inspiring conversation that showcases the resilience, dedication, and heart of one of WWE’s most iconic figures! Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive content!

– WWE released some highlights for last night’s SmackDown LowDown: