– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods commemorated the night The New Day became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. The New Day will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on tomorrow’s SmackDown. Woods wrote the following:

“This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have.”

This is from the night that we secured our legacy as the longest reigning tag team champions in @wwe history. We broke a record that was 20+ years old. This record is our legacy & tomorrow on #Smackdown against the @WWEUsos we will defend it with everything that we have. pic.twitter.com/IbAcNcMKWy — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) November 10, 2022

– Asuka shared a new vlog where she shops for some Nintendo plushies. Of course, she bought a Kirby plushie. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released the latest episode of Making It Maximum, as the Maximum Male Models struggle with their search: