– As noted, The New Day beat Alpha Academy at last night’s WWE Raw to secure a spot in the Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40. Earlier today, The New Day’s Xavier Woods commented on adding another title to the team’s legacy. He wrote on his X account, “This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day.”

– WWE announced that MLB-inspired WWE Championship Title Belts are now available for all 30 teams: