WWE News: Xavier Woods Says New Day Will Add Another Title to Their Legacy, MLB-Inspired Replica Titles Available
– As noted, The New Day beat Alpha Academy at last night’s WWE Raw to secure a spot in the Ladder Match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40. Earlier today, The New Day’s Xavier Woods commented on adding another title to the team’s legacy. He wrote on his X account, “This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day.”
This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day. pic.twitter.com/q8CKl4SuYd
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 19, 2024
– WWE announced that MLB-inspired WWE Championship Title Belts are now available for all 30 teams:
MLB-INSPIRED WWE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE BELTS FOR ALL 30 TEAMS NOW AVAILABLE
Officially Licensed MLB Products Available for Purchase at MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com & Fanatics.com
STAMFORD, Conn., March 19, 2024 – ®, part of Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Major League Baseball today announced the launch of MLB-inspired WWE Championship title belts for all 30 teams ahead of Opening Day 2024.
The officially licensed MLB products feature the official colors and branding of all 30 teams.
The WWE Championship title belts are available for purchase now via MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com.
