WWE News: Xavier Woods Greets G4 Hosts During SmackDown Break, New Xia Li Shirt, Rey Mysterio Turns 47

– PWInsider reports that Xavier Woods went into the crowd during a commercial break for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to greet his fellow G4 broadcasters who were in attendance. In the main event, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston picked up the win over RK-Bro and The Usos.

– WWE Shop has a new Xia Li shirt available following her debut on last night’s SmackDown. A new “Demon Prince” Finn Balor shirt and a Roman Reigns glove set are also available. You can check out the latest Xia Li and Finn Balor shirts below:

– Rey Mysterio celebrates his birthday today, and he turns 47 years old. WWE wished a happy birthday, which you can see below: