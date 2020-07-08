WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Hair Update Photo, Draft Kings Pick’Em Pool for NXT, Full Roman Reigns vs. Big Show Match

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a photo on his Instagram account showing how much his hair has grown. You can check out that image below.

– WWE has announced a Draft Kings Pick’Em Pool for tonight’s NXT The Great American Bash show. You check out the full announcement below.

Play this week’s free NXT Pick’Em Pool for your chance at $1,000 What better way to celebrate the final night of NXT’s Great American Bash than by winning $1,000? Enter DraftKings’ NXT Pool now for your chance to win! Sign up to play for free at DraftKings and compete for a share of a guaranteed $1,000 prize pool. Make your predictions for what you think will happen on NXT’s Great American Bash this Wednesday night, then be sure to tune in to USA Network at 8/7 C to see how well you did! Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms & conditions for details.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Big Show in a Last Man Standing Match from Extreme Rules 2015.