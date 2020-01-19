WWE News: Xavier Woods Sings Happy Birthday to Tyler Breeze, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Mustafa Ali, Canvas 2 Canvas Features the Select Series

wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Sings Happy Birthday to Tyler Breeze, Top 25 Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Mustafa Ali, Canvas 2 Canvas Features the Select Series
January 19, 2020
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods wished Tyler Breeze a happy birthday today on Twitter. He posted a video of him and a group of people singing “Happy Birthday” to Tyler Breeze. You can check out that clip below.
Happy birthday @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/yCND9J7x0v
— Pax South ✈️ Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 19, 2020
– WWE released the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s photos included Mustafa Ali, Sasha Banks, and Cathy Kelley. You can check out some of those photos below.
– This week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video features the Select Series, including Bray Wyatt, Sting, Toni Storm and WALTER. You can check out that video below.
