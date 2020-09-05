WWE News: Xavier Woods Joins Talking Smack as Co-host Today, Raw Preview Asks if Anyone Can Stop Randy Orton, Full Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Match Video

– As noted in 411’s report for today’s episode of Talking Smack by Robert Leighty, Xavier Woods finally joined the show as co-host. WWE had originally announced Woods and Kayla Braxton as the co-hosts for the show. However, WWE had reportedly not notified Woods that he was needed at TV to film the show.

Kayla Braxton shared the following Instagram photo from the taping for Talking Smack last night with Woods, wishing him a happy birthday:

– WWE released a new preview for next week’s episode of Raw, asking if anyone can stop Randy Orton. That preview clip is available below.

– A full match video was released featuring Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair from Evolution. That video is available below: