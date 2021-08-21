wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Joins The Masked Man Show, MackMania Features Ted DiBiase & Drew McIntyre, Video Preview for Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is a guest this week on The Masked Man Show on Spotify.
– This week’s MackMania on Spotify has a special edition available with interviews with Ted DiBiase, Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Nikki A. S. H., Rhea Ripley and Duodrop.
– WWE released a new NXT UK preview for Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown in a Knockout or Submission Only Match. The match is set for next Thursday on Peacock in the US or the WWE Network everywhere else. You can view that preview below:
