WWE News: Xavier Woods Featured in Canvas 2 Canvas, Roderick Strong Celebrates His Birthday

– Rob Schamberger did something a little different for today’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. He chatted with Xavier Woods on what makes The New Day stand out as a tag team while Schamberger also paints a New Day “Unicorn” portrait. That video is available below.

– NXT Superstar and Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong celebrated his birthday today. He turns 37 years old today. NXT’s Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.