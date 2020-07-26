wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Featured in Canvas 2 Canvas, Roderick Strong Celebrates His Birthday
July 26, 2020
– Rob Schamberger did something a little different for today’s WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. He chatted with Xavier Woods on what makes The New Day stand out as a tag team while Schamberger also paints a New Day “Unicorn” portrait. That video is available below.
– NXT Superstar and Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong celebrated his birthday today. He turns 37 years old today. NXT’s Twitter account wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
BOOM.
Happy birthday, @roderickstrong!! 🎈🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/x7FdggUegm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2020
