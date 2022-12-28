wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods On Possible Rematch With The Hurt Business, NXT Video Highlights, New WWE Merchandise

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
King Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Xavier Woods commented on Shelton Benjamin’s 20th anniversary with WWE and suggested a rematch between The New Day and the Hurt Business.

He wrote: “20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 – when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know.

– WWE has new John Cena merchandise available ahead of his return on Smackdown this Friday. There is also a new t-shirt for Dominik Mysterio after he went to jail over Christmas.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE Shop, Xavier Woods, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading