WWE News: Xavier Woods On Possible Rematch With The Hurt Business, NXT Video Highlights, New WWE Merchandise

– Xavier Woods commented on Shelton Benjamin’s 20th anniversary with WWE and suggested a rematch between The New Day and the Hurt Business.

He wrote: “20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 – when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know.”

– WWE has new John Cena merchandise available ahead of his return on Smackdown this Friday. There is also a new t-shirt for Dominik Mysterio after he went to jail over Christmas.

