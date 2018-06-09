Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Picks His Street Fighter Team To Face Kenny Omega, Naomi Appearance Set, New Eva Marie Video

June 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods will be taking on Kenny Omega (3 vs. 3) in a Street Fighter V battle that will take place at the E3 convention in Los Angeles on Thursday. In the video below, Woods announced that Kofi Kingston & Big E will be his partners in the battle…

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Naomi will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 8131 US Highway 51 N, Millington, Tennessee 38053, from 11AM to 1PM on June 12th. She will be signing autographs and taking photos on a first-come, first-served basis.

– Here is a new video from former WWE performer Eva Marie…

article topics :

Eva Marie, Kenny Omega, Naomi, WWE, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading