WWE News: Xavier Woods Picks His Street Fighter Team To Face Kenny Omega, Naomi Appearance Set, New Eva Marie Video

– Xavier Woods will be taking on Kenny Omega (3 vs. 3) in a Street Fighter V battle that will take place at the E3 convention in Los Angeles on Thursday. In the video below, Woods announced that Kofi Kingston & Big E will be his partners in the battle…

BREAKING NEWS: We just spoke with @XavierWoodsPhD and @KennyOmegamanX and they've agreed to settle their #SFVAE feud in one week – June 14 during E3! pic.twitter.com/QolOVdzE9n — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2018

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Naomi will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 8131 US Highway 51 N, Millington, Tennessee 38053, from 11AM to 1PM on June 12th. She will be signing autographs and taking photos on a first-come, first-served basis.

– Here is a new video from former WWE performer Eva Marie…