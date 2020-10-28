wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Ninjala, NXT UK Superstars in Creepy Whitechapel Photoshoot, Clip of Tyler Breeze on Uncool With Alexa Bliss

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint, WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video on UpUpDownDown where he plays Ninjala for the Nintendo Switch. That video is available below:

WWE.com conducted a photoshoot with WWE Superstars in London’s Whitechapel. The photoshoot features Isla Dawn and Pretty Deadly.

– WWE released a clip of Tyler Breeze on Uncool With Alexa Bliss. At one point, Breeze tried to dye his hair red like Jeff Hardy. Unfortunately, the hair ended up with a pink color. You can check out that clip below.

