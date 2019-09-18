WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Phoenix Wright, The Singh Bros. on What Rambo Was Missing, Josiah Williams Visits MSG

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video where he plays Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video this week where The Singh Bros. talked about the new Rambo movie, which they thought was missing some Bollywood action. You can check out that clip below.

Hey @TheSlyStallone, @SinghBrosWWE loved your new movie, but they thought it was missing a little something…#205Live pic.twitter.com/pUKfj4vcIc — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 18, 2019

– WWE released a video where digital talent Josiah Williams made a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can check out that video below.