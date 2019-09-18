wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Phoenix Wright, The Singh Bros. on What Rambo Was Missing, Josiah Williams Visits MSG

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint, WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video where he plays Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video this week where The Singh Bros. talked about the new Rambo movie, which they thought was missing some Bollywood action. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a video where digital talent Josiah Williams made a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Josiah Williams, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading