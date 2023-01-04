wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Praises NXT Roster, Video Highlights From NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods explained why The New Day went to NXT and praised the roster of ‘worthy’ wrestlers.

He wrote: “The New Day is a team that has walls full of accolades @wwe and otherwise. The fact that we are so set on being @WWENXT champions says a lot about the incredible and extremely worthy talent that is currently here.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre and LA Knight.

– Here are video highlights from last night’s NXT:

