WWE News: Xavier Woods Praises NXT Roster, Video Highlights From NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

– In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods explained why The New Day went to NXT and praised the roster of ‘worthy’ wrestlers.

He wrote: “The New Day is a team that has walls full of accolades @wwe and otherwise. The fact that we are so set on being @WWENXT champions says a lot about the incredible and extremely worthy talent that is currently here.”

