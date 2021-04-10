wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Says It Feels Good To See Fans Again, WWE La Previa Online, Greatest Mania Entrance Debate Livestream
– WWE has posted a new interview with Xavier Woods who talked about seeing fans for the first time in over a year when he arrived for Wrestlemania.
He said: “I was just outside, walking in, and there’s a bunch of people outside — social distancing, all that good stuff. It just feels good to see wrestling fans, ya know? They’re super excited, we’re super excited. This will be the first show we got fans back in the building and there’s different energy when people are physically there. I’m ecstatic about tonight. I’m very low key right now, because I have to save the energy. Because if I am crazy, over-the-top right now, I’ll burn out by match time.”
EXCLUSIVE: @AustinCreedWins is feeling the ENERGY of the @WWEUniverse at @RJStadium!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/phOncm9gAQ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 10, 2021
– The latest edition of WWE La Previa, featuring Bobby Lashley and Stephanie McMahon, is online:
– Also online is a debate over the greatest Wrestlemania entrance of all time.
