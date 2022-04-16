WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Look at Travel Schedule, The Undertaker Christmas Ornament

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a look at his travel schedule for the rest of the month:

What are y’all getting into this week? Here’s what I’ll be doing pic.twitter.com/YdYXFFpkp2 — Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 15, 2022

– Hallmark.com has a new WWE Christmas ornament for The Undertaker available for $18.99.