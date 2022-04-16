wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Look at Travel Schedule, The Undertaker Christmas Ornament
April 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a look at his travel schedule for the rest of the month:
What are y’all getting into this week? Here’s what I’ll be doing pic.twitter.com/YdYXFFpkp2
— Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 15, 2022
– Hallmark.com has a new WWE Christmas ornament for The Undertaker available for $18.99.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Current Internal Alignments Of Smackdown Women’s Roster
- Details On Why WWE Stars Have Recently Changed Their Names On Main Roster
- Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release
- Austin Theory Reveals Backstage Reaction to Steve Austin’s Stunner to Vince McMahon at WM 38