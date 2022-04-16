wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Look at Travel Schedule, The Undertaker Christmas Ornament

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Day Xavier Woods Kofi Kingston WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a look at his travel schedule for the rest of the month:

Hallmark.com has a new WWE Christmas ornament for The Undertaker available for $18.99.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading