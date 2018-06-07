wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Pic of Sasha Banks Getting ‘Fired Up’ On Twitter, Poll on NXT Takeover: Chicago Matches
June 7, 2018 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter sharing a humorous picture of Sasha Banks replying to trolls on Twitter. You can see the pic below:
Visual representation of getting fired up and replying to trolls on Twitter by @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/6IGR7D6KuV
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 7, 2018
– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which match they’re most looking forward to at NXT Takeover: Chicago II. As of now, the results are:
47%: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
33%: The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet
9%: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
7%: Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
4%: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.