WWE News: Xavier Woods Shares Pic of Sasha Banks Getting ‘Fired Up’ On Twitter, Poll on NXT Takeover: Chicago Matches

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Raw 52818

– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter sharing a humorous picture of Sasha Banks replying to trolls on Twitter. You can see the pic below:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans which match they’re most looking forward to at NXT Takeover: Chicago II. As of now, the results are:

47%: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano
33%: The Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet
9%: Nikki Cross vs. Shayna Baszler
7%: Lars Sullivan vs. Aleister Black
4%: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong.

NXT Takeover: Chicago II, Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

