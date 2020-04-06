WWE News: Xavier Woods Takes Shot at Dolph Ziggler Following Loss to Otis, Nikki Cross Says She’s an Otis + Mandy Rose Stan

– Xavier Woods had a shot across the bow to Dolph Ziggler following the latter’s WrestleMania loss. Ziggler had posted to Twitter snarking that Rhea Ripley “ditched the badass black gear for some ‘good gal’ cosplay” and that “of course she lost.” Woods replied as you can see below:

Cosplayed the angriest anime dude she could! What’s your excuse for losing? (Coming from the big talker who still isn’t medically cleared) — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 6, 2020

– Nikki Cross is a big fan of the result for Otis vs. Ziggler from the PPV, retweeting the GIF of Otis kissing Mandy Rose and saying she stans (super-fans) them: