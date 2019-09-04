wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Thanks Fans for 2 Million Subscribers on UUDD, Cesaro and Woods Attend LPL Playoffs, Superstars on the Greatest IC Champions

September 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
UpUpDownDown - Xavier Woods - Superstar Savepoint, WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods announced that his UpUpDownDown Channel reached two million subscribers. Woods later released a video thanking the fans for hitting the two million mark. You can check out that video below.

Also, Xavier Woods got a birthday surprise from Tyler Breeze, which you can see below.

– Another UpUpDownDown video is out today showing Cesaro and Xavier Woods attend the LPL Playoffs in China. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Pop Question video where Superstars share their thoughts on the greatest Intercontinental champions of all time for the title’s 40th anniversary. You can check out that video below.

