WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Get Rare Pokemon Cards, WWE Now Recaps Draft Night 1

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a tweet indicating he and Tyler Breeze got their hands some rare Pokemon cards this week. Woods tweeted, “Alright, we did it. We now have a stake in the #Pokemon art dealing game. This is kind of a big deal.”

– WWE Now recapped Night 1 of the WWE Draft, which you can see below.

