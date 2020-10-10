wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Get Rare Pokemon Cards, WWE Now Recaps Draft Night 1
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared a tweet indicating he and Tyler Breeze got their hands some rare Pokemon cards this week. Woods tweeted, “Alright, we did it. We now have a stake in the #Pokemon art dealing game. This is kind of a big deal.”
Alright, we did it. We now have a stake in the #Pokemon art dealing game. This is kind of a big deal 😳 pic.twitter.com/M88SvdyX6m
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 9, 2020
– WWE Now recapped Night 1 of the WWE Draft, which you can see below.
More Trending Stories
- Alberto El Patron Officially Indicted For Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault
- Email Reportedly Shows Candy Cartwright’s WWE Bookings Were Canceled Due to ‘Past Issues’ With Talent
- Female Superstars Reportedly Hit Hardest By WWE’s New Cameo & Twitch Policy
- Note on AEW’s Plan For #1 Contender Tournament Ahead of Full Gear