WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Set for The Bump Next Week, Grayson Waller on This Week’s Out of Character
July 26, 2023
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former Superstar and UpUpDownDown’s Tyler Breeze will be the guests on next week’s The Bump:
NEXT WEEK on #WWETheBump:
Don't miss it LIVE at 1pm ET! pic.twitter.com/tLQgN7Q5Qw
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 26, 2023
– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is the guest on this week’s Out of Character:
