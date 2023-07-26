wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Set for The Bump Next Week, Grayson Waller on This Week’s Out of Character

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Xavier Woods Tyler Breeze Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former Superstar and UpUpDownDown’s Tyler Breeze will be the guests on next week’s The Bump:

– WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is the guest on this week’s Out of Character:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Grayson Waller, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading