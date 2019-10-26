wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Wants to Win King of the Ring When He Returns, WWE Polls Fans on Pyro
– Xavier Woods has plans for his return from injury, which include a King of the Ring win. After Woods revealed that he underwent successful surger today to repair his achilles tendon, a fan suggested WWE should let him “return in a big way” like entertina and winning King of the Ring.
Responding, Woods replied:
This is my goal. I shall be training for this moment. I shall be focused on watching everyone on the roster so I can dismantle my opponents and bring the crown to the new day ☺️
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 25, 2019
– WWE posted to Twitter asking fans which Raw or Smackdown star should get pyro next:
Which #RAW or #SmackDown Superstar should get PYRO next? pic.twitter.com/vfguvLXU63
— WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2019
