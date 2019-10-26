wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Wants to Win King of the Ring When He Returns, WWE Polls Fans on Pyro

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods has plans for his return from injury, which include a King of the Ring win. After Woods revealed that he underwent successful surger today to repair his achilles tendon, a fan suggested WWE should let him “return in a big way” like entertina and winning King of the Ring.

Responding, Woods replied:

– WWE posted to Twitter asking fans which Raw or Smackdown star should get pyro next:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

King of the Ring, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading