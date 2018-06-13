wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Wins Money For Charity in Fortnite Tournament, Kurt Angle Recalls John Cena Rap Battle
June 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods won $10,000 for Connor’s Cure as part of his participation in the Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament. WWE posted to Twitter to comment on the news, as you can see below:
The first-ever @FortniteGame Pro-Am Tournament resulted in @XavierWoodsPhD winning $10,000 for @ConnorsCure! https://t.co/plqjz5rUML
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
– Kurt Angle replied a message on Twitter, recalling his 2003 rap battle with John Cena as one of the most fun segments of his career:
It was one of the funnest segments I had to privilege of doing. #itstrue #battlerap https://t.co/MBeREb6mOQ
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 13, 2018