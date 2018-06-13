Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Wins Money For Charity in Fortnite Tournament, Kurt Angle Recalls John Cena Rap Battle

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods won $10,000 for Connor’s Cure as part of his participation in the Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament. WWE posted to Twitter to comment on the news, as you can see below:

– Kurt Angle replied a message on Twitter, recalling his 2003 rap battle with John Cena as one of the most fun segments of his career:

article topics :

John Cena, Kurt Angle, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading