wrestling / News
WWE News: XFL’s Top Defensive Players of 2020, Cesaro Back to Playing Clash of Kings
March 27, 2020 | Posted by
– With the inaugural season prematurely over, the XFL has released a new video looking at the top defensive players of 2020. You can see that video below:
Cesaro’s latest video of Clash of Kings gameplay is below. It is described thusly:
He’s baaaack! LeftRightLeftRight member Cesaro (a.k.a. Mr. OP) is back at it again as he dives into a new 2020 edition of Clash Royale! Can the former UpUpDownDown Champion bring home some W’s?
