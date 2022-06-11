WWE News: Xia Li Helped To The Back After Match With Lacey Evans, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, New John Cena Photo Gallery

– Following her match with Lacey Evans during last night’s episode of Smackdown, Xia Li was helped to the back by the referees. She stayed down in the ring long after the match was over, with the ringside doctor and referee checked on her. Ronda Rousey was able to make her way down to the ring for her own segment as Li was still struggling to leave it. When she finally got to the floor, she collapsed to her knees and had to be helped backstage.

– WWE has shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has shared a new photo gallery of all of John Cena’s sixteen WWE title wins.