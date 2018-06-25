WWE News: Young Child Questions Shinsuke Nakamura About Hitting AJ Styles in ‘the Wee-Wee,’ Seth Rollins Plays With The Broken Ropes at WWE Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– During a Q&A session with his fans at the ACE Comic-Con, a young child questioned Shinsuke Nakamura about his feud with AJ Styles…

– At last night’s WWE live event in Anaheim, California, Seth Rollins had some fun with the broken top rope…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Mark Haskins (30)

* Princesa Sugehit (38)

* Layla (41)