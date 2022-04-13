wrestling / News

WWE News: Young Rock Teases Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, This Week’s Episode of the Bump, NXT 2.0 Highlights

April 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rock Roman Reigns, The Rock, Paul Heyman Image Credit: WWE

– Last night’s episode of Young Rock on NBC teased a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. At one pint, The Rock, his family and the Iron Sheik are watching the 1996 Royal Rumble as Yokozuna hits a Samoan Drop. A young kid demands that someone hit him with a Samoan Drop and tells people to ‘acknowledge him.’ The Rock then introduces the young Joe Anoa’i as the future Roman Reigns. When the kid asks Rock to wrestle him, he says that “the world is not ready. A match that big can only happen at WrestleMania.”

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring Bianca Belair, Ricochet and Johnny Knoxville.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

