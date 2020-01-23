wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Gibson On Wrestling Fans Thinking They Know Everything, Rhea Ripley Talks Royal Rumble
– Zack Gibson did an interview for BT Sport and discussed wrestling fans who think they know all about the business. You can see the video below in which Gibson talks about how, as the tweet says, “Wrestling fans in 2020 think that they run the show” and think they know best how to book matches and storylines:
"Wrestling fans in 2020 think that they run the show"@ZackGibson01 vs The Internet 🙌
*Chef's kiss*#WWENXT | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/mT4JRKOgTb
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 22, 2020
– Rhea Ripley also appeared in a video for BT Sport, talking about how she wants to see an NXT women win the women’s Royal Rumble:
"If it has to be @QoSBaszler, well, good luck to her"@RheaRipley_WWE wants to see an NXT woman win the #RoyalRumble, and if it's her old enemy than so be it 🤷♂️#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/hb1wUZmJgr
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 23, 2020
