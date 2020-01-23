wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Gibson On Wrestling Fans Thinking They Know Everything, Rhea Ripley Talks Royal Rumble

January 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Zack Gibson did an interview for BT Sport and discussed wrestling fans who think they know all about the business. You can see the video below in which Gibson talks about how, as the tweet says, “Wrestling fans in 2020 think that they run the show” and think they know best how to book matches and storylines:

– Rhea Ripley also appeared in a video for BT Sport, talking about how she wants to see an NXT women win the women’s Royal Rumble:

