wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Is Proud of Chelsea Green, A Look At Hawkins and Ryder’s Toy Drive, RAW in Three Minutes

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zack Ryder

– After Chelsea Green made her debut on last night’s episode of RAW, Zack Ryder gave her some encouragement on Twitter.

He wrote: “Beyond proud of this woman…even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪…I LOVE YOU

– Speaking of Ryder, he and Curt Hawkins recently held a toy drive through their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video.

– Here’s a look at last night’s RAW in three minutes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, RAW, Zack Ryder, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading