wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Is Proud of Chelsea Green, A Look At Hawkins and Ryder’s Toy Drive, RAW in Three Minutes
December 24, 2019 | Posted by
– After Chelsea Green made her debut on last night’s episode of RAW, Zack Ryder gave her some encouragement on Twitter.
He wrote: “Beyond proud of this woman…even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪…I LOVE YOU”
Beyond proud of this woman…even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪…I LOVE YOU @ImChelseaGreen! pic.twitter.com/REJIHBIhCv
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 24, 2019
– Speaking of Ryder, he and Curt Hawkins recently held a toy drive through their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video.
– Here’s a look at last night’s RAW in three minutes.
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Responds to Criticism Over Him Injuring Bret Hart At Starrcade 1999, Says If He Really Wanted To Hurt Hart, Hart Would’ve Never Gotten Up
- Booker T Says Christian Is Most Underrated WWE Superstar Ever, Reveals Who He’d Want To Face If He Had One More Match
- Jim Ross Praises the Intelligence of AEW President Tony Khan, How He Handles Social Media
- Ric Flair Agrees With Corey Graves About How WWE Books Charlotte