WWE News: Zack Ryder Is Proud of Chelsea Green, A Look At Hawkins and Ryder’s Toy Drive, RAW in Three Minutes

– After Chelsea Green made her debut on last night’s episode of RAW, Zack Ryder gave her some encouragement on Twitter.

He wrote: “Beyond proud of this woman…even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪…I LOVE YOU”

Beyond proud of this woman…even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪…I LOVE YOU @ImChelseaGreen! pic.twitter.com/REJIHBIhCv — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 24, 2019

– Speaking of Ryder, he and Curt Hawkins recently held a toy drive through their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video.

– Here’s a look at last night’s RAW in three minutes.