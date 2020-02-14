wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Buys a MOC Collection of Bone Crunching Figures, Superstar Valentine’s Day Cards, Three Things to Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zack Ryder

– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder released a new vlog for his Major WF Pod channel where he receives a MOC collection of classic WWF Bone Crunching action figures. You can check out that Zack Ryder video below.

– WWE.com released a new photo gallery showing Valentin’s Day cards inspired by WWE Superstars.

– WWE Now has a preview with “three things to know” before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out that video below.

