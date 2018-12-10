Quantcast

 

WWE News: Zack Ryder Promotes Toy Drive, Goldust Likes Golden Elite

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder WWE Main Event

– Zack Ryder posted to Twitter to promote the holiday toy drive that he and Curt Hawkins are conducting. You can see the details in the post below:

– Goldust shared his appreciation for the Golden Elite’s shirt on Instagram, as you can see:

