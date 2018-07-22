wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Reveals His Dream Match, Travis Banks Set For NXT UK Appearance
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Zack Ryder answered a question from a fan during a Q&A session about who his current dream match would be against. As you can see below, Ryder said he would want to face Mike Kanellis on Raw:
Vs. @RealMikeBennett on #Raw https://t.co/hXurRwKDki
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 22, 2018
– The NXT UK Twitter account has announced that PROGRESS Wrestling Champion Travis Banks will appear at next weekend’s tapings:
The #KiwiBuzzsaw looks to make a name for himself at #NXTUK!
The first show takes place at Cambridge 28/29 July, get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/wxuxK6gN5U pic.twitter.com/Djf9G02l8h
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 22, 2018