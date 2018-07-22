Quantcast

 

WWE News: Zack Ryder Reveals His Dream Match, Travis Banks Set For NXT UK Appearance

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder

– Zack Ryder answered a question from a fan during a Q&A session about who his current dream match would be against. As you can see below, Ryder said he would want to face Mike Kanellis on Raw:

– The NXT UK Twitter account has announced that PROGRESS Wrestling Champion Travis Banks will appear at next weekend’s tapings:

