WWE News: Zack Ryder Says He Needs a Win Tonight, Shane Helms Comments on Royal Rumble Return, Stock Up

January 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Ryder

– WWE posted video of Zack Ryder before this week’s Smackdown, talking about how he needs a win in tonight’s US Title #1 contender’s match. Ryder will take on Jinder Mahal, Kofi Kingston, and Rusev in a Fatal Four-Way to determine the top contender to Bobby Roode’s championship.

Ryder said that he’s sick of saying the same old excuses and knows that the fans are sick of hearing them. He said he’s sick of being the underdog and the guy not in the Royal Rumble, noting all four men in the match deserve to win, but he needs it.

– WWE’s stock closed at $35.16 on Tuesday, up $0.96 (2.72%) from the previous closing price.

– Shane Helms posted to Instagram and Twitter to comment on his surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble on Sunday, as you can see below:

