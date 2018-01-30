WWE News: Zack Ryder Says He Needs a Win Tonight, Shane Helms Comments on Royal Rumble Return, Stock Up

– WWE posted video of Zack Ryder before this week’s Smackdown, talking about how he needs a win in tonight’s US Title #1 contender’s match. Ryder will take on Jinder Mahal, Kofi Kingston, and Rusev in a Fatal Four-Way to determine the top contender to Bobby Roode’s championship.

Ryder said that he’s sick of saying the same old excuses and knows that the fans are sick of hearing them. He said he’s sick of being the underdog and the guy not in the Royal Rumble, noting all four men in the match deserve to win, but he needs it.

– WWE’s stock closed at $35.16 on Tuesday, up $0.96 (2.72%) from the previous closing price.

– Shane Helms posted to Instagram and Twitter to comment on his surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble on Sunday, as you can see below:

So how exactly did I sneak into Philly unnoticed in the Social Media era? It wasn’t easy but I was committed and so was @h2hempress! It was all worth it!! @WWE Will talk more about this on “Keepin It 💯” this week. pic.twitter.com/MTTUHgtI4k — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 30, 2018

I’m the Michael Phelps of the Royal Rumble. I’m in! I’m out! Where’s my medal? 😁🤷🏻‍♂️🏅 #ThatPopTho https://t.co/WxLc1z5M1G — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018

Thank you @WWE Universe and Thank You Philly!!! The response and Love was amazing. The ring time might’ve been short, but the memory will last forever! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018

And that dude @JohnCena is one powerful human being! Much respect! #MegaStar — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 29, 2018