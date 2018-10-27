wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Supports Chelsea Green At NXT Event, Street Profits Call Out EVOLVE Tag Champs, More Superstars Talk Evolution
– Zack Ryder was at last night’s NXT event in Largo, Florida, to support his girlfriend Chelsea Green. Green made her debut at the event.
I’ve never seen @ImChelseaGreen wrestle live before…so I made sure to be here tonight for her first @WWENXT match. I’m so proud of you babe…I love you. pic.twitter.com/9538yztzaq
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 27, 2018
– The Street Profits, who will challenge EVOLVE tag team champions Chris Dickinson and Jaka for the titles at EVOLVE 114 on Sunday.
Unprecedented! #StreetProfits call out EVOLVE Tag Champs Chris Dickinson & Jaka at #NXTLargo. The title match is set for #EVOLVE114 this Sunday in Ybor City, FL. https://t.co/crhuZM0bZn for info. @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/P9pFMxsegg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2018
– WWE has posted more videos of WWE superstars discussing tomorrow night’s Evolution PPV: