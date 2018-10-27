Quantcast

 

WWE News: Zack Ryder Supports Chelsea Green At NXT Event, Street Profits Call Out EVOLVE Tag Champs, More Superstars Talk Evolution

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Zack Ryder was at last night’s NXT event in Largo, Florida, to support his girlfriend Chelsea Green. Green made her debut at the event.

– The Street Profits, who will challenge EVOLVE tag team champions Chris Dickinson and Jaka for the titles at EVOLVE 114 on Sunday.

– WWE has posted more videos of WWE superstars discussing tomorrow night’s Evolution PPV:

