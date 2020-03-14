wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Values His Toy Collection at Over a Million Dollars, Drake Maverick on Superstar Savepoint, Full Hogan vs. Warrior WrestleMania Match
March 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Yahoo! Lifestyle published an article spotlighting the toy collection for WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. During the video for the article, Ryder valued his wrestling figure collection at over a million dollars. You can check out a video Yahoo! released for the profile below:
– UpUpDownDown released a Superstar Savepoint video with Drake Maverick. You can check out that video below.
– WrestleMania 36 might be up in the air, but you can check out the legendary and iconic match between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior from WrestleMania VI. The full match video is available in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Sami Callihan Says He Won’t Wrestle Until Coronavirus Is Contained
- Triple H’s New WWE Job Being Called A ‘Quiet Demotion’
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals His Frustrations With NJPW, Getting Blocked From Working in Impact