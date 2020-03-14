WWE News: Zack Ryder Values His Toy Collection at Over a Million Dollars, Drake Maverick on Superstar Savepoint, Full Hogan vs. Warrior WrestleMania Match

– Yahoo! Lifestyle published an article spotlighting the toy collection for WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. During the video for the article, Ryder valued his wrestling figure collection at over a million dollars. You can check out a video Yahoo! released for the profile below:

– UpUpDownDown released a Superstar Savepoint video with Drake Maverick. You can check out that video below.

– WrestleMania 36 might be up in the air, but you can check out the legendary and iconic match between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior from WrestleMania VI. The full match video is available in the player below.