WWE News: Zack Ryder Wishes NXT a Happy Anniversary, Finn Balor Shares Bullet Club Fan Art
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Zack Ryder is the latest to wish NXT a happy 10th anniversary. As previously reported, the brand debuted 10 years ago on Sunday. Ryder posted the following:
Happy 10th anniversary @WWENXT! Sorry about the Hype Bros.
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) February 24, 2020
– Finn Balor shared a piece of fan art of himself and Jay White from the Bullet Club on Twitter:
F❌❌❌ and @JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/gnvHVvbznn
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 24, 2020
