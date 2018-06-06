WWE News: Zeda Sets Post-WWE Plans, Stock Rises to New High

– Zeda has set the next step in her career following her WWE release. Wrestling Inc reports that the former NXT talent, who was released last week, is now training Team Vision Dojo and will work their I Believe In Wrestling shows once her non-compete clause with WWE expires in thirty days.

Zeda appears in the following picture posted to the Team Vision Dojo Twitter account:

– WWE’s stock hit a new high on Tuesday, closing at $62.66. That’s up $1.16 (1.89%) from the previous closing price.