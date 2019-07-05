WWE News: Zelina Vega and Becky Lynch Feud Ahead of Raw Match, Kofi Kingston’s Stranger Things Kicks

– Zelina Vega and Becky Lynch butted heads on Twitter ahead of their mixed tag-team match for Monday’s Raw. As you can see below, Vega and Lynch shared barbs back and forth before they team with Andrade and Seth Rollins for a match on Monday’s show. Lynch mocked Vega’s claim that she was trained in the streets, while Vega called Lynch a “poor ‘mans’ Conor McGregor” and a Steve Austin rip-off:

I'm going to batter you. And if you keep making no sense in your tweets, I'll drag you backstage after, and knock "the door" with your face. https://t.co/nCwUapvQRB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019

Also, tell Andrade to ask his old lady what it's like to get beaten repeatedly by The Man. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019

Now compare your first tweet to this one. Look at me making you better at this already. And everyone said it couldn’t be done. Pity Lacey isn’t on Twitter or we could have been having this much fun all along. pic.twitter.com/3UYuky0Qok — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 5, 2019

