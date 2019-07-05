wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega and Becky Lynch Feud Ahead of Raw Match, Kofi Kingston’s Stranger Things Kicks

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Zelina Vega

– Zelina Vega and Becky Lynch butted heads on Twitter ahead of their mixed tag-team match for Monday’s Raw. As you can see below, Vega and Lynch shared barbs back and forth before they team with Andrade and Seth Rollins for a match on Monday’s show. Lynch mocked Vega’s claim that she was trained in the streets, while Vega called Lynch a “poor ‘mans’ Conor McGregor” and a Steve Austin rip-off:

– The latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s UpUpDownDown series “I Just Love Kicks,” with the WWE Champion sharing his custom Stranger Things-inspired Nike Air Tailwind 79:

Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, RAW, UpUpDownDown, Zelina Vega

