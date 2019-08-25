WWE News: Zelina Vega Cites Aaliyah as an Inspiration, Sheamus Works Out in Philippines & Malaysia

View this post on Instagram

My tribute to my forever inspiration and role model Aaliyah Dana Haughton. Crazy to see that two of the things I loved most were connected. So thankful to @wwe ..Nothing but love and respect to the Haughton family. Aaliyah, I will continue to take you with me, always. Thank you to everyone who made this possible @radmax6 @freddy_vina @vc_makeupartist @by.mestre @madametussauds and my incredible and supportive husband @aleister_black RIP BABYGIRL 🕊 #Aaliyah