WWE News: Zelina Vega Cosplays as The Undertaker, Miz and Mrs. Ratings, Full Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels WM 25 Video
November 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker with some cosplay as The Dead Man. You can check out the cosplay photo Zelina Vega shared showing her dressed up as The Undertaker below:
.@undertaker pic.twitter.com/d61KRMsqmz
— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 12, 2020
– Per Showbuzz Daily, the November 9 USA Network broadcast of Miz and Mrs. drew 617,000 viewers. The rating was 0.22 in the P18-49 key demographic. The show ranked No. 37 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for Monday Night.
– Speaking of The Undertaker, WWE released the full match video for Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels in their epic clash at WrestleMania 25. That video is available below:
