WWE News: Zelina Vega Has a Message for Asuka After Slapping Her on Raw, Stock Update

– On last night’s episode of Raw, Zelina Vega stepped up to the plate to challenge WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka. She even delivered a slap to the face of the champion. Zelina later shared a message on Twitter, mocking Asuka after the slap.

Vega wrote, “Hey @WWEAsuka .. How’s the face? [Clown face emoji]” You can view her tweet below.

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened today at $41.41 per share. It’s currently still sitting at that price as of writing this.