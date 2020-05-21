wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares Fitness Band Instructional Video, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 21, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a new instructional video today where she shows how you can use her fitness bands to exercise while in quarantine. You can check out that video below.
– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode. That video is available in the player below.
