WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares Fitness Band Instructional Video, Top 10 NXT Moments

May 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a new instructional video today where she shows how you can use her fitness bands to exercise while in quarantine. You can check out that video below.

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode. That video is available in the player below.

