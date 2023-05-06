wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega & LWO Backlash Vlog, The Best of Backlash, The Bump Hosts Dive Into DraftKings Pool

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a video of the Zelina Vega and the LWO visiting the Special Olympics and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Unified show in Puerto Rico to talk about the importance of representing their culture:

– WWE is now streaming The Best of Backlash ahead of tonight’s event:

– The Bump hosts Matt Campa and Ryan Pappolla took a deep dive into the DraftKings WWE Backlash $10,000 pool for tonight’s event:

