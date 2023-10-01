wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Makes Latina Powerhouse 100 List, Mia Yim Plays Parasocial, NXT Level Up Highlights

September 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar revealed on her Instagram that she made the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 this year by HOLA. You can check out her Instagram post below:

“Wow! What an honor to be named as one of the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 this year by HOLA! USA 🫶🙏🇵🇷 @WWE I feel like I have so many people’s hopes and dreams on my shoulders and I carry that so proudly. I will bring gold home for mi familia, mi gente.. LATINOS. #LWO 🇵🇷 Zelina Vega hola.com/us/latinapower… via @usahola”

– WWE Superstar Mia Yim played some Parasocial:

– The following video highlights are now available for last night’s NXT Level Up:



