WWE News: Zelina Vega on Talking Smack Clip, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, SmackDown in 3 Minutes
July 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Zelina Vega, who returned to WWE on last night’s SmackDown, also made an appearance on today’s episode of Talking Smack. During the interview, she warned Kayla Braxton, “Kayla, I got you if you want that same kind of treatment, so let’s keep the smart comments to a minimum.” You can check out a clip of her appearance below:
– The WWE Top 10 SmackDown Moments for this week are now available:
– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel recapped last night’s SmackDown in 3 minutes:
