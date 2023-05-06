wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Gets a Pep Talk From Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest Rides Jet Skis in Puerto Rico, Road Dogg Reveals Memorabilia in Most Wanted Treasures Preview Clip
– In another WWE Backlash vlog, Zelina Vega gets a pep talk from Rey Mysterio:
– WWE Superstar Damian Priest got to ride some jet skis in Puerto Rico before Backlash:
– WWE released a new video for Most Wanted Treasures, where Brian “Road Dogg” James reveals some priceless memorabilia from his WWE career to Mick Foley. The new episode airs tomorrow on A&E: