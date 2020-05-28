WWE News: Zelina Vega Plays Mortal Kombat 11, Bella Twins Attend a Wine Expo, Ronda Rousey’s Husband Goes on a Bear Hunt

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega released a new video on her YouTube channel where she plays Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermatch. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins released a Total Bellas clip where they attend a wine expo. You can view that clip below.

– Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel released a vlog showing her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, going on a bear hunt. The video shows where the meat came from their bear stew video.