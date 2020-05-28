wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Plays Mortal Kombat 11, Bella Twins Attend a Wine Expo, Ronda Rousey’s Husband Goes on a Bear Hunt
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega released a new video on her YouTube channel where she plays Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermatch. You can check out that video below.
– The Bella Twins released a Total Bellas clip where they attend a wine expo. You can view that clip below.
– Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel released a vlog showing her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, going on a bear hunt. The video shows where the meat came from their bear stew video.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Says AEW Had Live Events Penciled In Before Pandemic To Help Develop Talent
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy
- Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite
- News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl