wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Prank Calls Kofi Kingston, Playlist Showcases Most Outrageous Matches of 2023, Lex Luger Recalls His Greatest Moments
December 7, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a clip on her Instagram where she executes a prank call on her WWE colleague Kofi Kingston, pretending to be an old man trying to get his viagra prescription. You can view the comedy clip below:
– WWE Playlist showcased the Most Outrageous Matches of 2023:
– WWE released a video of Lex Luger reacting to his greatest career moments:
