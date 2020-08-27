WWE News: Zelina Vega Shares Her DIY Poison Ivy Cosplay Creation, UUDD Features Southpaw Regional Wrestling, Ruby Riott Answers Fan Questions

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, who loves to dress up and cosplay as various characters, shared a vlog where she demonstrates some easy DIY cosplay creation for the DC Comics character, Poison Ivy. You can check out that video below.

– Mr. Mackelroy and Chett Chetterfield from Southpaw Regional Wrestling joined Xavier Woods to play WWE SuperCard today on UpUpDownDown. That video is available below.

– Ruby Riott shared a new vlog today where she does some Q&A. That video is available below.